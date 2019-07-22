Boy, 14, held after Jonesboro gunfire

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting that left one man injured Saturday in Jonesboro, authorities said.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Flint Street shortly after 11:10 a.m. but could not immediately find a victim, according to a statement by Sgt. Lyle Waterworth of the Jonesboro Police Department.

Later, officers learned that a 21-year-old Jonesboro man was at an area hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds that weren't considered life-threatening, police said. The name of the suspect was not released.

Metro on 07/22/2019