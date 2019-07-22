'Hyperfit' women studied

Nutritional physiologist Holly McClung (left) and research scientist Leila Walker of the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine in Natick, Mass., demonstrate equipment designed to evaluate the fitness levels of female soldiers who have joined elite fighting units.

ARMY SOLDIER SYSTEMS CENTER, Mass. -- In the nearly four years since the Pentagon announced it was opening all combat jobs to women, at least 30 have earned the Army Ranger tab, two have graduated Marine infantry school and three have passed the grueling initial assessment phase for Green Beret training.

Their numbers are small, but their completion of some of the military's most arduous physical and mental courses has raised a scientific question: Who are these "hyperfit" women and what makes them so competitive?

Army medical researchers hope to uncover answers in a just-launched voluntary study.

"We're really interested in those elite women that are the first to make it through physically demanding training," said Holly McClung, a nutritional physiologist at the Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine in Massachusetts. "The real point of the study is to characterize this unique cohort of women that has made it through these traditionally male trainings."

During early debate on the move to open all combat jobs to women, military leaders raised questions about whether women were up to the jobs or if putting them on the front lines would make units less capable. The Marine Corps sought an exemption to keep some combat jobs closed for precisely that reason, but they were overruled by then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter.

Women, however, have increasingly made it through the nine-week Ranger course, and the numbers of those trying out for other special operations jobs is inching up. The courses all encompass a number of phases and run from about nine weeks to a year or two for the most elite commando jobs.

They involve a wide array of grueling physical fitness tests, combat water survival, day and night land navigation, long road marches carrying heavy packs, extended patrols through various climates, and extensive mental, psychological and leadership testing.

The goal, said McClung, is to identify the attributes -- whether mental, physical or psychological -- that help the women succeed. By unlocking those secrets, they say, maybe they can help other women compete for the same jobs.

In a small basement office at this Army base in Natick, Mass., McClung and Julie Hughes, a research physiologist, are setting up a treadmill that's linked to a nearby computer. They plan to have the women use a mask and breathing apparatus to calculate each participant's vo2 Max score, a key fitness indicator. The score measures how many millimeters of oxygen used per kilogram of body weight per minute; in other words, how much oxygen is being used at a person's peak exercise rate.

An average sedentary person may have a score of about 30. Top athletes -- runners and cyclists -- can score in the 80s.

The plan, at this point, is to have the military women come to Natick, in groups of two or three, and go through a range of tests over three days to identify biological and physiological markers that help define them as hyperfit. Having several tested at the same time, McClung said, will make it more interesting and encourage competition.

"This is a unique historical time," said Hughes. "There's this group of women who made it through the training, so we want to get them to at least do these observational investigations to explore what makes them unique."

The breathing test, along with others on their blood, calcium and iron levels, as well as bone density scans and exercise programs, will be used to determine the women's physical fitness. Other written tests and interviews will evaluate their mental toughness and psychological resilience.

The women will take three psychological exams that are designed to determine their grit, hardiness and resilience.

Mark Esper, President Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary, said the study will be important to help understand fitness and perhaps reduce injury rates. He was serving as Army secretary when this study was first broached.

"My belief is it's grit -- grit gets them through this," he said. "You have to have a certain level of athletic ability, but they take it to an extraordinary level. These women are tough."

