• Joe Maxey, 68, a retired banker from Cedar Hill, Tenn., who won the annual Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West, Fla., on his eighth try, said that though he's not a prolific angler like the Nobel Prize-winning author, they do share similarities, adding, "I love mojitos, and I love women, too."

• Doug Nelson of Franklin, Mass., who was fishing with his family in Cape Cod Bay when he caught on video a great white shark leaping out of the water to snatch a fish off a line, said the encounter gave the group "a pretty good scare."

• Quinton Jones, the handler of a police dog named Jake, said the quick action by prison medical workers saved the animal's life when it became unresponsive after coming into contact with synthetic marijuana during a search of a facility in Elmore, Ala.

• Anthony Dearmas, 27, of New Orleans was convicted of killing one of his twin 6-week-old sons and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for the first-degree murder charge after police said he admitted to hitting the screaming baby.

• Jill Niland of the Montrose Lakefront Coalition in Chicago pushed for the cancellation of a beachfront music festival, which had expected up to 20,000 people each day, over concerns about its effect on the federally protected piping plovers nesting on the beach.

• Biff Hutchison of Burley, Idaho, was among the performers at Pogopalooza, also known as the World Championships of Pogo, which featured competitions in categories including High Jump and Best Trick as well as a "bounce off" in which children could win a free pogo stick for bouncing the longest.

• Daniel Thomas Moran, 62, a retired dentist whose nomination to become New Hampshire's next poet laureate was withdrawn amid criticism of a poem about former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, said the idea that the poem is "sexually laced or misogynistic is nothing less than silly."

• Lauren Alley, spokeswoman for Glacier National Park in Montana, said throwing or hurling things over Going-to-the-Sun Road has the potential to hurt or kill people or wildlife, after a video showed two men hitting golf balls off the mountain road during a traffic delay.

• Jesse James, a reality TV star, posted on social media that his 6-year-old French bulldog named Coco disappeared in the Newport, R.I., area, and he offered a reward for the return of the dog, which he said "only has eyes for me and won't want to stay with anyone else."

