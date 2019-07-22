Man, 29, who died at Riceland facility in northeast Arkansas ID'd

Officials on Monday released the identity of a 29-year-old man who died after suffering a medical issue at a Riceland milling facility in Jonesboro last week.

Matt Branyan, an employee of the facility’s maintenance department, was found unresponsive Wednesday and was transported to an area hospital, according to Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson.

First responders received the call shortly before 10:30 a.m., Jonesboro Fire Department Chief Kevin Miller said. Branyan died at the hospital later that day.

The 29-year-old’s body was taken to the state Crime Lab, and Emerson said Monday morning that investigators were still working to determine the cause of his death.