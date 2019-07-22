Man charged with murder one month after fatal shooting in North Little Rock

A 43-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals on warrants stemming from a fatal shooting in North Little Rock one month prior, according to a police department statement.

Earnest Harper Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and a firearm offense in connection with the June 22 shooting death of Daniel Burnett, a news release from the police department states.

Harper was located hiding inside a house at 6800 Canna St. in Little Rock, according to the release.

Harper is being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail and will appear in court Wednesday, the release states.