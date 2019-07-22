Man rescued from Beaver Lake after falling off bridge

The Beaver Lake Fire Department responded to the Highway 12 bridge Sunday to rescue a man that had reportedly fallen from the bridge into the lake. The man was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

The Beaver Lake Fire Department responded to the Arkansas 12 bridge Sunday morning for a water rescue, according to Chief John Whisenant.

A man fell into Beaver Lake from the highway bridge east of Rogers around 9:25 a.m. When the fire department arrived they found three men underneath the bridge in the water.

Two of the men had jumped from the bridge to help rescue the first man who fell into the water.

The Beaver Lake Fire Department thanked the two men who jumped in to help in a Facebook post, saying their actions led "to a successful outcome."

The man was taken to the hospital.

Whisenant said the fall appeared to be an accident.