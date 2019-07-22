Miller enhances Warren's resume

Batesville Southside running back Brayden Duncan (3) is tackled by Warren defensive tackle and Arkansas commitment Marcus Miller (right) on Aug. 25, 2018 in North Little Rock. - Photo by Jimmy Jones

Warren has sent several offensive stars to the University of Arkansas with the likes of Jarius Wright, Greg Childs, Chris Gragg and most recently Treylon Burks.

This year, the Lumberjacks also are represented by a defensive lineman on the Hill.

Miller at a glance CLASS Freshman POSITION Defensive lineman HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 300 pounds HOMETOWN Warren HIGH SCHOOL Warren High School AGE 19 (born Nov. 19, 1999) NOTEWORTHY Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports. … Recorded 52 tackles, including 7 for a loss, 2 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries and 1 recovered fumble as a senior. … Finished with 78 tackles, 8 sacks and 6 pass breakups as a junior. … Chose Arkansas over Missouri and Tennessee, among others.

Defensive lineman Marcus Miller was a three-year starter for Warren, helping the Lumberjacks win a Class 4A state championship in 2016.

Miller, a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports, chose Arkansas over Missouri and Tennessee, among others. He's one of five in-state players who signed with the Razorbacks, including Burks (wide receiver), Pulaski Academy tight end Hudson Henry, Joe T. Robinson defensive lineman Zach Williams and Rison defensive back Malik Chavis.

[HOG FUTURES: Read full series on newcomers to the UA football team at arkansasonline.com/2019hogs/]

"It's close to home," Miller said of signing with Arkansas. "We can change the program. We want to make it a better place."

Miller signed with Arkansas in December, but he did not have his official national signing day ceremony until February when he joined Burks and wide receiver Keemontrae McKnight, who inked with NCAA Division II Ouachita Baptist University.

While Burks received a lot of attention at Warren from opposing defenses, Miller got his fair share of attention from offenses across the state.

The Lumberjacks lineman recorded 52 tackles, including 7 for a loss, 2 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries and 1 fumble recovery last season for the Lumberjacks. He was a first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps selection in 2018.

In 2017, Miller had 78 tackles, 8 sacks and 6 pass breakups. He had 65 tackles in seven games as a sophomore in 2016.

Miller said Warren Coach Bo Hembree had a big impact on his career with the Lumberjacks.

"Coach Bo worked with me," Miller said. "I had to go do what I had to do to play Division I football."

Hembree said Miller's potential to play in college wasn't evident early. But his junior season, Miller was one of the state's top recruits.

"Marcus took a little longer," Hembree said. "He's matured a whole lot."

Miller is excited to keep playing with Burks, who starred at wide receiver for Warren and is one of four freshman receivers on the Razorbacks' roster.

"We've been together ever since Peewees," Miller said. "We're like blood brothers."

With the departures of senior defensive linemen Armon Watts and Randy Ramsey as well as the medical retirement of Briston Guidry, Miller has an opportunity to play early for the Razorbacks.

"They told me to come here, be ready and play hard," Miller said. "I want to come in as a true freshman and play."

Miller said he enjoys playing defensive line because of the physicality.

"You can go hit somebody," Miller said. "You can take some anger out."

Hembree said Warren has been blessed to have the talent it has had during his tenure, which began in 2000. He added that having players college-ready is one of the program's goals. Since 2000, Warren has had 18 players sign with NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

"We've hung our hat on having 80% of our players play the first year in college," Hembree said. "That says a lot. It's not too hard for them."

"We're getting better," Miller said. "We're working hard."

