Northeast Arkansas woman arrested after a pound of meth found in her home, authorities say

A Jonesboro woman was arrested Friday after a pound of meth was found in her residence along with ecstasy pills, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they responded to the home of Shannon Catherine Gibbons-Jones in reference to drug activity reported to be taking place there. Upon arrival, officers said they told Gibbons to come outside with her children before they checked the residence. Officers said a search warrant was presented and multiple bags of meth totaling 1.01 pounds were found in the home along with 27 suspected ecstasy pills.

Gibbons was held on charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia, an arrest report said. She was released from the Craighead County jail on Monday afternoon in lieu of a $30,000 bond. Officials at the jail said it appears she was only charged with trafficking a controlled substance.