GOLF

Herman wins Barbasol

Taking advantage of playing partner Kelly Kraft's two late bogeys, Jim Herman finished with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Ky., on Sunday. Herman's putter cooled off a bit Sunday after he opened with rounds of 65, 65 and 62, but he did just enough to edge Kraft -- who shot 61 on Saturday -- for his second PGA Tour title. Herman finished at 26-under 262. He received a spot in the PGA Championship, but not in the Masters. Sepp Straka was a career-best third at 23-under after a 66. Matt Jones (63) and former Arkansas Razorback Austin Cook (70) followed at 22 under. Cook had a tour-record five birdies in the week. Lexington native Josh Teater tied for sixth -- his best finish since 2013 -- at 21 under after a 68.

Ventura victorious

Kristoffer Ventura of Norway won the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Omaha, Neb., for his second Korn Ferry Tour victory of the season and a spot on the PGA Tour next season. Ventura closed with a 1-under 70 at The Club at Indian Creek for a two-stroke victory over Andres Gonzales and Chad Ramey. Ventura jumped from 22nd to sixth on the season points list, with the final top 25 getting PGA Tour cards. The Mexican-born Ventura, who played at Oklahoma State, finished at 16-under 268 after opening with rounds of 67, 64 and 67. Gonzales and Ramey each shot 67. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for fourth place after a 5-under 66. He finished at 11 under. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 74 and finished tied for 41st at 1 under.

TENNIS

Isner wins HOF Open

Top-seeded John Isner used his blistering serve to overcome scorching conditions and win a title for the fourth time on grass, beating No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Sunday at the Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I. It was the 34-year-old American's 15th ATP title overall. He also won at Newport in 2017, '12 and '11. Bublik, 22, played in his first ATP final. Isner was sidelined from April through June after breaking his left foot in the second set of the Miami final, where he lost to Roger Federer.

BASEBALL

Rockies cut Reynolds

Mark Reynolds was cut by the Colorado Rockies two home runs shy of 300 after hitting .170 with 4 home runs and 20 RBI in limited at-bats. The 35-year-old infielder returned for his second stint with the Rockies in March, agreeing to a $1 million, one-year deal. He had just 135 at-bats in 78 games and was designated for assignment on Sunday in a flurry of roster moves by Colorado, which had lost 13 of its past 15 games. A 13-year veteran, Reynolds said he will return home to assess whether or not he'd attempt to continue his playing career. He was a key member of Colorado's 2017 wild-card team, hitting 30 home runs with 97 RBI to guide the Rockies to their first postseason appearance in eight seasons.

Woodruff on IL

Milwaukee Brewers All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff is headed to the injured list after straining his left oblique against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Woodruff grimaced after throwing a second strike to Diamondbacks leadoff hitter Tim Locasto in the fourth inning and Milwaukee's trainer immediately ran out with Manager Craig Counsell. After a brief discussion, Woodruff slowly walked to the dugout. Counsell said after the game Woodruff would have an MRI today and will go on the 10-day injured list. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed four runs on six hits. He was replaced by Junior Guerra with the game tied 4-4. Woodruff has been Milwaukee's best pitcher this season, earning his first NL All-Star nod. He entered Sunday's game 11-3 with a 3.53 ERA and had allowed 3 earned runs in 20 1/3 innings his previous 3 starts.

FOOTBALL

Watt, Hopkins on PUP list

The Houston Texans have placed star defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the physically unable to perform list. Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, reportedly had knee surgery after last season. He shook off two years of injuries after he'd played just eight games total and earned All-Pro honors when he had 61 tackles, led the AFC with 16 sacks, had 25 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for losses and forced a career-high 7 fumbles, which tied for the most in the NFL. Hopkins hurt his right shoulder in the first half of Houston's loss to Indianapolis in an AFC wild-card game. He was second in the NFL with a career-high 1,572 yards receiving during the regular season. The Texans start training camp on Thursday and will open the regular season on Sept. 9 at New Orleans in the first game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

SWIMMING

Titmus upsets Ledecky

Ariarne Titmus rallied midway through the final lap to upset Katie Ledecky and win the 400-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships at Gwangju, South Korea, denying the American star a record fourth consecutive title in the event. Titmus led through the first 200 meters -- dipping under world-record pace on the first lap -- before Ledecky moved in front with 250 meters to go on Sunday night. The American was still ahead turning for home. But the 18-year-old Australian pulled even midway through the last lap and surged to the wall first, beating Ledecky by 1.21 seconds. Titmus touched in 3 minutes, 58.76 seconds. Ledecky was second in 3:59.97 -- well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:01.29. Adam Peaty of Britain has become the first man to go under 57 seconds in the 100-meter breaststroke at the championships. He won his semifinal heat in 56.88 seconds on Sunday night, bettering his old world record of 57.10 set last August in Glasgow, Scotland. Peaty is seeking his third consecutive world title in the event. He also won the 100 breast at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The final is tonight.

MOTOR SPORTS

Newgarden wins in Iowa

IndyCar point leader Josef Newgarden led 245 laps of 300 laps and won the weather-delayed race early Sunday at Iowa Speedway at Newton, Iowa, his fourth victory of the season. Newgarden's run resembled his dominant victory on Iowa's short oval in 2016. Newgarden led a series-record 282 laps three years ago in Newton. Five-time champion Scott Dixon gave Newgarden a push after benefiting from a late caution and rallied to finish second. Dixon was joined on the podium by James Hinchcliffe, who won in Iowa a year ago. Simon Pagenaud was fourth, followed by Spencer Pigot and Alexander Rossi. The sky opened up about an hour before the scheduled green flag, and heavy rain and lightning pelted the track for over an hour. It continued to drizzle after two weather cells moved through, and cracks of lightning were seen in the area, even after the heavy rain moved out. The speedway used Air Titans to dry the oval, but track officials struggled to eliminate spots where water seeped through the pavement. The green flag finally dropped at 10:45 p.m. Central time -- only for a red flag to be called 56 laps in for more rain. The race ended after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Photo by Lexington Herald-Leader

Jim Herman

Photo by AP

Mark Reynolds

