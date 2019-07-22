Pedestrian, driver killed in accidents

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Little Rock, and a Rison woman died in a one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Cleveland County.

John Henry Holmes, 46, was hit by a vehicle at 9:39 p.m. Friday as he crossed West 65th Street and died later at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, according to Eric Barnes, a Little Rock police spokesman.

"The person who was driving the vehicle stopped and talked with police," Barnes said.

Police have not released the name of the driver. Barnes said the investigation is ongoing.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary report by Little Rock police.

A 63-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after her car struck a tree and flipped in Cleveland County.

Sally Ann Essey was driving east on Arkansas 114 at roughly 1 p.m. when she lost control of her 2001 Ford in a curve, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Troopers said the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the road, with Essey's driver's side door crashing into a tree before the truck rolled over.

Essey was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, the report said.

Conditions were cloudy and wet at the time of Essey's wreck, police said.

Metro on 07/22/2019