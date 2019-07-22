Arkansas man arrested on child porn charges, accused of threatening 15-year-old girl

A 23-year-old Perry County man was arrested Wednesday on child porn charges after he reportedly threatened to release pictures of a 15-year-old Conway girl.

Conway police received a report on July 10 that a teen received texts from an unknown number threatening to release explicit photos of her if she didn’t “play a game” and “follow the rules,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court. The harasser said in the messages that she deserved this for “being a tease” and “dressing slutty at school,” the report states.

The victim told police the photos were stored on her iCloud account and that she had not shared them with anybody, the documents state.

Police said the 15-year-old’s mother told detectives two days later that the contacts in the victim’s phone were synced with the phone from which the threats came. The teen told police she suspected the person responsible was 23-year-old Jakob Brown, her best friend’s boyfriend.

Brown’s girlfriend told police he recently took back a phone he purchased for her, which was synced with the victim's.

Brown, of Bigelow, was taken into custody on Monday. A search warrant obtained for the phone later revealed multiple explicit photos of the victim, police said, along with the teen’s social media account usernames and passwords.

Brown faces charges that include possession with intention to distribute child pornography, computer child pornography and harassing communications. He remained in the Faulkner County jail on Monday, according to an online jail roster.

Court records indicate his plea and arraignment hearing is August 12.