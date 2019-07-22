Puerto Rican says he won't seek re-election

Demonstrators bang on pots, from the balcony of their apartment as they protest against governor Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, July 19, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step down for his involvement in a private chat in which he used profanities to describe an ex-New York City councilwoman and a federal control board overseeing the island's finance. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardoi)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Sunday evening that he will not resign in the face of public furor over an obscenity-laced leaked online chat, but he will not seek re-election or continue as head of his pro-statehood political party.

Protesters said they were not satisfied by Rossello's concessions and pledged to continue demonstrations that have filled the streets of Old San Juan for more than a week.

"He's stretching things out. We had hoped he'd taken the decision to resign. He's making the people's pain last longer," said Emmarie Morales, a protester from southeastern Puerto Rico. She said the governor's decision would not end the protests. "He's given us more strength to protest. We aren't going to sit around watching Netflix."

In a brief video posted on Facebook, Rossello also said he looked forward to defending himself against the process of impeachment, whose initial stages are being explored by Puerto Rico's legislature.

"In spite of everything, I recognize that apologizing isn't enough, that only my work will help restore confidence," the governor said. "Facing that scenario, I announce to you that I will not seek re-election next year."

The 889 pages of chat on the encrypted app Telegram between the governor and 11 close allies and members of his administration, all men, showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including the victims of Hurricane Maria.

Since the chat leaked July 13, hundreds of thousands of angry Puerto Ricans have marched to Rossello's official residence in the largest protest movement on the island since Puerto Ricans demonstrated to demand an end to U.S. Navy military training on the island of Vieques more than 15 years ago.

Puerto Rico's justice secretary, Wanda Vazquez, would assume the governor's role under the territorial constitution's line of succession if Rossello should quit.

The upheaval comes as the U.S. territory is struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria and trying to restructure part of $70 billion in debt amid a 13-year recession in this territory of more than 3 million American citizens who do not have full representation in Congress or a vote for president.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans were expected to take over one of the island's main highways todayto demand Rossello's resignation.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Weissenstein of The Associated Press.

