Man shot multiple times in Little Rock, police say; home with children also struck

A 33-year-old Saline County man is recovering after he was shot three times in Little Rock on Friday, police said.

Police responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 1000 Van Buren St. received a call at about 4:40 p.m. about a shooting victim at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, according to a report by Little Rock police.

Once at the hospital, officers met Joseph Miller, of Bauxite, who told police he was shot shortly after turning off Interstate 630 and stopping at the intersection of 10th Street and South Van Buren Street, according to a report by Little Rock police.

While at the intersection, someone in the vehicle behind Miller got out and began shooting at him, the victim told officers. Police said three bullets struck Miller’s back.

A home less than a quarter of a mile away from where Miller said he was shot was also struck by at least one bullet, according to a separate report. An 8-year-old boy and girl were at the home, located in the 1000 block of Madison Street, at the time of the shooting. A 60-year-old woman and 50-year-old man were also inside, though nobody there was injured, police said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.