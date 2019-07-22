Six-month surge emboldens Cornett

Luke Cornett of Drasco finished 11 under to win the Maumelle Classic on Sunday at Maumelle Country Club, tying the tournament record.

Luke Cornett of Drasco recently accepted a teaching/coaching position this fall at Benton Harmony Grove.

He already has to update his resume.

Cornett turned a hot start into a final round 6-under 66 to rally for a one-shot victory over Spencer Labarbera in the annual Maumelle Classic amateur golf tournament Sunday afternoon at Maumelle Country Club.

Cornett finished the three-day, 54-hole event at 11-under 205, equaling the tournament record set by Danny Green in 1998. Labarbera, of Mesquite, Texas, fired a final-round 67 to finish a shot ahead of Stafford Gray of Lonoke, who was bidding for a record third consecutive Maumelle Classic victory. Gray also shot 66 on Sunday.

Tyler Reynolds of Rogers, the first- and second-round leader, finished fourth at 8-under 208 after an even-par 72 on Sunday.

"In high pressure, it's probably the best I've played," said Cornett, 23, a former Arkansas Tech University standout. "It's been a long time since I've been where I felt like I was good enough to win. It really just clicked, probably, in the last six months to where I kind of determined within myself that I was good enough to do this.

"This tournament is really special to me because I haven't won anything big. I've had a ton of top fives, top three. I've been on the losing end so many times that it's nice to finally step up and win one."

Reynolds, the 2015 Maumelle Classic runner-up, began the final round with a three-shot lead over Cornett and Labarbera. But the trio made the turn tied for the lead at 9 under. Cornett was 4 under after his first four holes, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 third.

Cornett took the lead at 10 under with a birdie on No. 11 -- a 572-yard par 5 -- made a clutch 6-foot par putt on No. 17 and secured his biggest career victory with a two-putt par on No. 18.

"I was just kind of feeling it early," Cornett said. "I guess that's all I can say about it. I kind of went unconscious there after I made the eagle and then just feed off that momentum as I went down the stretch."

Cornett said he's played the Maumelle Classic "probably three or four times." Conversely, Labarbera was making his tournament debut. He will be a senior this fall at Central Baptist College in Conway.

"I was trying to play in the Southern Am, but I didn't qualify," said Labarbera, referring to the tournament held Wednesday through Saturday at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock. "I had a buddy that told me to play in this. Signed up for it and had some fun."

Gray began the day five shots off the lead and set 64 as his target score.

"It was a lot better today," Gray said. "I hit it about the same the last two days, I just didn't have putts fall. I had a couple extra go today."

Trey Schaap, the 2016 Maumelle Classic champion, of Maumelle (1-under 215) won the Mid-Senior Division (37 and older). Tracy Harris of Little Rock (6-under 2010) won the Senior Division (52 and older). Glen Talbert of Sheridan (8-over 224) won the Super-Senior Division (62 and older). Charlie Angel of Hot Springs (10-over 226) won the Masters Division (70 and older).

Because of recent flooding that threatened this year's tournament, lift, clean and place was allowed, and bunkers on the front nine were deemed ground under repair.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

Spencer Labarbera lines up a putt during the final round at the Maumelle Classic at Maumelle Country Club. Labarbera finished one shot back of the winner Luke Cornett.

