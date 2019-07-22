Police Beat

Suspect in shooting faces charges in LR

A Little Rock man accused of shooting another man faces charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Little Rock police report.

Quincy Wilson, 33, was charged after a man arrived at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center on Saturday with an apparent gunshot wound in his right hip, the report said.

The man told police the shooting occurred near Monroe Street.

Multiple witnesses corroborated the wounded man's statement, according to the police report.

Police: Woman fired gun toward relative

A North Little Rock woman faces charges after firing shots Sunday in the direction of a family member, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Alice Russell, 72, is charged with aggravated assault on a family member and terroristic threatening after an incident at a residence at 7918 U.S. 70, a police report said.

Metro on 07/22/2019