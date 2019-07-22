Teammates choose UA to continue partnership

Linebacker Drew Francis and defensive end Tyrece Edwards have played together since the seventh grade, and they'll continue that run at the University of Arkansas after both orally committed to the Hogs over the weekend.

Francis, 6-2, 200 pounds, of Knoxville (Tenn.) West pledged to the Razorbacks shortly before midnight on Saturday. Edwards, 6-3, 240, did the same early Sunday morning.

"Tyrece is one of my best friends, sees the same things in Arkansas that I do and has the same goals I have, and that's to be successful both on the field and off," Francis said.

The family atmosphere in Fayetteville sold both players.

"That is the feeling I have gotten throughout the recruiting process with the Arkansas coaches," said Francis, who last visited the Hogs on March 2. "I just feel very comfortable with the coaches and everything. It just feels like the right place."

Francis, who chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Missouri, Purdue, Arizona, Memphis, Arkansas State University and others, had narrowed his list to the Razorbacks and Boilermakers.

"I got it down to those two schools and visited both again, and just liked Arkansas more than I did Purdue, which was not as good the second time around," Francis said. "It also helped that the Arkansas coaches were really cool about not pushing me too hard to commit and let me do it on my own time."

He recorded 89 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a blocked field goal and a blocked punt as a junior.

Edwards chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Missouri, Arizona, Indiana, Wake Forest, Tulane, Memphis, Arkansas State and others. He and Francis received offers from the Hogs after visiting in February 2018 and talking to Coach Chad Morris and defensive coordinator John Chavis.

"Ever since I got offered, it just felt like home," Edwards said. "When I went on the visit with my friend Drew, I really liked what Coach Chavis and Coach Morris were telling me. I just believe in them. I just want to be a Hog. I just love the atmosphere and the campus. I loved everything about it."

He recorded more than 100 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown as a junior. Edwards was named the Region 3-5A defensive lineman of the year after recording 78 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, forcing 2 fumbles and blocking 3 field goals as a sophomore.

Chavis was the lead recruiter for Francis and Edwards.

"He just talked about how much he believes in me," Edwards said. "He said they're building to compete against everybody else. I've known about Coach Chavis for a long time. I was like, 'I believe in this guy.' "

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates both three-star-plus prospects. Chavis has coached 72 NFL Draft picks, including 15 first-rounders, during his career as a defensive coordinator in the SEC.

"He has had great success putting guys in the NFL and just making them successful people off the football field," Francis said. "It also shows that he really knows what he is doing, is good at his job and is one of the best around."

Edwards is thrilled to attend college with his friend and teammate.

"It's a dream come true," he said. "I've always wanted to do it since our seventh-grade year. We became really close."

Francis and Edwards are the 12th and 13th commitments for the 2020 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

