Temperatures predicted to drop as cold front moves across state, forecasters say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:51 p.m. 0comments
Temperatures in Arkansas are expected to drop for the next several days as a cold front makes its way south across the state on Monday, forecasters said.

Highs for much of central Arkansas are predicted to be under 90 degrees through Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

Unlike the previous week, when humidity drove up heat indices and caused temperatures to feel much higher than they actually were, meteorologist Sean Clarke said the air across the state would be “significantly drier” on Tuesday.

“Over the past few weeks there’ve been dew points in the 70s,” Clarke said. “Tomorrow during the afternoon hours the dew point will be about 56.”

The cooler temperatures will come to an end during the weekend, the weather service said. Forecasters predict highs will return to the 90s, with dew points in the lower 70s.

“We’ll be back to more of what we’re used to,” Clarke said.

