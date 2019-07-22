Sections
Tofurky: Arkansas meat-labeling law unconstitutional

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:07 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption A federal lawsuit says Mississippi is violating free-speech rights by banning makers of plant-based foods from using terms such as "meatless meatballs," "vegan bacon," "beefless burger" or "beefless tips," as displayed in a Jackson, Miss., home, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The lawsuit was filed Monday by the Plant Based Foods Association and the Illinois-based Upton's Naturals Co., which makes vegan products and sells them in many states, including Mississippi. It was filed the same day Mississippi enacted a new law that bans plant-based products from being labeled as meat. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

LITTLE ROCK — A meat-alternative food company has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming an Arkansas law that bans the use of "meat" in labeling plant-based foods violates free speech rights.

Oregon-based Tofurky Co. filed the lawsuit Monday against Arkansas' Bureau of Standards. Tofurky produces a variety of tofu, quinoa and other plant-based "sausages," deli slices and burgers.

The Arkansas law's stated goal is to "require truth in labeling." It also bans companies from labeling other vegetables, such as cauliflower, as "rice." Arkansas is the nation's top rice producer.

Tofurky filed a lawsuit in 2018 against a Missouri meat-labeling law. This month, Illinois-based Upton's Naturals Co. challenged a Mississippi law.

Arkansas' law is set to take effect Wednesday. It would fine companies $1,000 for each violation.

  • eaglescout
    July 22, 2019 at 1:23 p.m.

    Better get ready. Ever seen the 1973 movie "Soylent green"? Who needs a list of ingredients?
