Travelers' offense takes snooze in one-run loss

Brandon Davis' sacrifice fly in the fifth inning scored Eliezer Alvarez with the game's only run in the Frisco RoughRiders 1-0 victory over the Arkansas Travelers before an announced crowd of 3,987 at Dickey-Stephens Park on Sunday night in North Little Rock.

Alvarez led off the inning with a single and moved to third on Michael De Leon's single before Davis drove him home.

The Travelers, who were held to one hit Friday night in a 3-0 loss to the RoughRiders, were held to three hits on Sunday night by three pitchers. Edgar Arredondo started and allowed 2 hits in 4 innings with 4 strikeouts on 60 pitches. Blake Bass (6-1) pitched the next three innings to get the victory, allowing 1 hit and striking out 8 while walking 1. Demarcus Evans pitched the last two innings with two strikeouts to get his second save of the season.

The Travelers, who left five runners on base and were 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position, missed a chance to take the lead in the seventh. Dom Thompson-Williams singled and Cal Raleigh walked, but Nick Zammarelli grounded into a fielder's choice with Raleigh being retired at second and Thompson-Williams advancing to third. Joseph Odom struck out, and after Zammarelli stole second, Logan Taylor struck out to end the inning.

Ljay Newsome (0-1) allowed 1 run on 7 hits in 52/3 innings to take the loss for the Travelers.

FRISCO AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Taveras, cf 3 0 1 0 Liberato, rf 4 0 0 0

Hrnandez, 2b 4 0 1 0 Walton, ss 4 0 0 0

K.-Falefa, c 4 0 0 0 Lewis, cf 4 0 1 0

Beck, dh 4 0 0 0 T.-Williams, lf 4 0 2 0

Cordero, 3b 4 0 1 0 Raleigh, c 3 0 0 0

Leblanc, 1b 4 0 1 0 Zmmarelli, dh 3 0 0 0

Alvarez, rf 4 1 2 0 Odom, 1b 3 0 0 0

De Leon, ss 4 0 2 0 Taylor, 3b 3 0 0 0

Davis, lf 3 0 0 1 Cowan, 2b 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 34 1 8 1 totals 31 0 3 0

Frisco 000 010 000 -- 1 8 0

Arkansas 000 000 000 -- 0 3 1

E -- Raleigh. DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Frisco 8, Arkansas 5. 2B -- Cordero. SAC -- Taveras. SF -- Davis. SB -- De Leon, Zammarelli.

FRISCO IP H R ER BB SO

Arredondo 4 2 0 0 0 4

Bass W, 6-1 3 1 0 0 1 8

Evans S, 2 2 0 0 0 0 2

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Newsome L, 0-1 52/3 7 1 1 0 1

Tenuta 11/3 1 0 0 0 1

Haberer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Wilcox 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP -- Bass, Wilcox. Umpires -- Home: Stukel; First: Robinson; Third: Barba. Time -- 2:39. Attendance -- 3,987.

Sports on 07/22/2019