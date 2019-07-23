Arkansas couple arrested, accused of leaving infant in truck

Two people face child endangerment charges after they reportedly left their infant in a locked truck in Independence County on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Independence County sheriff’s office dispatched a deputy to B Rock Lane shortly after 11:10 p.m. after a witness said he saw a man and woman arrive at the creek about two hours earlier, leaving a baby alone inside their vehicle with its engine off and windows rolled up, according to a report by the agency. The witness told police he saw the baby’s father check on the boy only once during that time.

Deputies found the truck parked on a hill near a “swimming hole,” with a baby boy seated in a car seat inside about 15 minutes later, authorities said. According to the report, the truck was locked and responding deputies were unable to determine whether the baby was breathing.

Authorities shouted in the direction of flash lights and voices coming from the creek, but when they did not hear a response a deputy broke the driver’s window with his baton, unlocked the truck and retrieved the baby.

The boy’s parents, Archove Noordhoek, 45, and Stephanie Ormsbee-Blount, 39, later returned to the truck and were arrested. During their arrest, Ormsbee-Blount reportedly told authorities, “I gave my rights up to that baby after it was born.”

The two, both of Batesville, were taken to Independence County jail. Ormsbee-Blunt remained there Tuesday afternoon on a $7,500, but Noordhoek had bonded out earlier in the day for the same amount, authorities said. Both face charges of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

The baby was taken to White River Medical Center for treatment and later released into Department of Human Services custody, according to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens.