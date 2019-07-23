Sections
Ax-throwing venue in downtown Little Rock gets new opening date

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:36 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Manager Hunter Harden demonstrates a trick axe shot at Civil Axe Throwing on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

A new grand opening date has been set for a downtown Little Rock venue that will offer patrons a chance to throw axes at wooden targets.

Civil Axe Throwing, a chain currently operating in several cities in the southern U.S., will host a grand opening for its Little Rock location at 107 E. Markham St. on Aug. 2, according to the company.

Those hoping to throw weapons a little earlier can attend the venue's soft opening this weekend.

The business will offer four lanes and provide hour-long sessions for parties of up to eight “hoping to channel your inner lumberjack,” according to the company website.

Civil Axe operates a similar location in Jonesboro and expects to open a Fort Smith location toward the end of August or early September.

“Jonesboro has been an enormous success story for us and one I continue to be shocked at how quickly this Jonesboro team and community has rallied to support our services,” company spokesman Scott Brewster wrote in an email. “We have learned a great deal from our Jonesboro opening and are continuing to use that as a blueprint for future growth both internally and externally.”

