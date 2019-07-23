Benintendi leads home run charge against Beeks

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez watches his three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starter Jalen Beeks during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 22, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- J.D. Martinez hit a home run and drove in four runs, including an RBI double in the ninth inning after Tampa Bay's curious decision to put a position player on the mound, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Rays 9-4 Monday night.

Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4) allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings to win his sixth consecutive decision. He limited the sputtering Rays to a pair of infield singles and four walks before being replaced by Nathan Eovaldi, who returned from a three-month stint on the injured list to pitch for the first time since April 17.

Eovaldi, who had surgery to remove a loose body in his right elbow, labored through two-thirds of an inning, losing the shutout on Travis d'Arnaud's RBI double. Austin Meadows also doubled home a run, and Yandy Diaz added an RBI single off the right-hander.

Despite cutting the lead to five, Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash sent out rookie infielder Mike Brosseau to pitch the ninth. Brosseau, who started the game at second base, allowed doubles to Xander Bogaerts and Martinez. He was the fifth player to pitch for the Rays in the game.

Major League Baseball and the players union agreed in March on a rule change for 2020 prohibiting position players from pitching through the ninth inning unless the player's team is winning or losing by six or more runs.

Martinez, Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Sam Travis hit home runs in the third inning, when the Red Sox scored seven runs against former Boston prospect Jalen Beeks (Prairie Grove, Razorbacks), who lost for the first time since being sent to the Rays in a trade for Eovaldi last summer. Martinez's three-run blast was the biggest blow against Beeks (5-1)

Rafael Devers also had a two-run double in the third, giving him 27 RBI this month. Bogaerts' single in the fourth off Chaz Roe drove in an eighth run charged to Beeks, a 26-year-old left-hander making his second career start.

The Red Sox, who are 6-5 since the All-Star break, pulled within one game of the Rays for third place in the AL wild card standings.

Tampa Bay has dropped six of seven and been outscored 41-17 over that stretch.

Beeks, who had won 10 consecutive decisions in relief since joining Tampa Bay in the trade that sent Eovaldi to Boston, allowed 8 runs and 7 hits over 21/3 innings in his first start since making his major league debut for the Red Sox against Detroit on June 7, 2018.

TWINS 8, YANKEES 6 Mitch Garver hit two of Minnesota's five home runs, and the Twins held on over the New York Yankees after a tone-setting triple play in the first inning of a series opener between AL division leaders.

INDIANS 7, BLUE JAYS 3 Mike Clevinger pitched seven innings to win his third consecutive decision, Oscar Mercado hit a home run and tripled, and the surging Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays to improve to 13-3 in July.

ASTROS 11, ATHLETICS 1 Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and Aledmys Diaz, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel hit home runs as Houston jumped on Homer Bailey for nine runs early and sailed to a victory over Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 6, BREWERS 5 Eugenio Suarez hit two home runs, including a two-run, go-ahead shot in the ninth inning off Jeremy Jeffress, as Cincinnati rallied for a victory over Milwaukee. Wandy Peralta (1-1) pitched a perfect inning to get the victory while Jared Hughes got the final out to earn his first save.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 9, MARLINS 1 Ivan Nova kept up his mastery of the Marlins, pitching a four-hitter that led the Chicago White Sox over Miami. Jose Abreu hit a two-run home run and Yoan Moncada added a three-run shot, and James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Ryan Goins later connected for back-to-back drives.

