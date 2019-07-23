Cher, King Kong to close on Aug. 18

Stephanie J. Block as Cher poses with the cast of The Cher Show. The musical just won Block the Tony Award for best actress, but the Broadway show is closing nontheless on Aug. 18. (Photo by Joan Marcus via Broadway.com)

A pair of Broadway musicals are already nearing their swansongs.

The Cher Show and King Kong will both close Aug. 18, less than a year after they opened on Broadway.

The latest production of King Kong made its debut in November after a month of previews. It will end with 324 shows, along with 29 preview performances.

Meanwhile, The Cher Show, about pop superstar and Oscar-winning actress Cher, opened in December and will conclude with 296 performances and 34 previews, according to Playbill.com. It will embark on a national tour beginning in October 2020.

King Kong is set to open in Shanghai in 2021, while a North American tour is among other iterations of the show.

Actress Stephanie Block, one of three actresses who plays Cher in that musical, tweeted a broken-heart emoji following the announcement Tuesday night. The real Cher is a Tony Award away from winning the EGOT, which stands for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Both shows have struggled to fill the house of late.

The closing of Cher comes less than a month after Block won the Tony for best actress for her portrayal of the "Believe" singer. Costume designer Bob Mackie also won an award for his work on the musical. It was also nominated for best lighting design but did not win.

The real Cher was among the producers of the show.

King Kong, too, was nominated for three Tony awards but didn't take home any.

