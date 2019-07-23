Effort to save chinquapin tree under way

File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Eva Ohlhausen (left) and Jay Schneider look at an Ozark chinquapin tree during a New Year's Day hike in January 2015 on the Sinking Stream Trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area east of Rogers.

BENTONVILLE -- Many people may never have heard of the Ozark chinquapin tree, but there's an effort underway to save it.

The trees once flourished in the South and Southeast, but a blight in the 1900s killed 3.7 billion American chestnut and chinquapin trees, said Steve Chyrchel with Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area in Northwest Arkansas.

Where are they? Anyone who knows the whereabouts of a healthy, single-trunked Ozark chinquapin should contact Steve Chyrchel at (479) 789-5006 or Stephen Bost at stevebostocf@gmail.com with the GPS location. Source: Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area

The blight hit in Arkansas in 1957, he said.

The Ozark chinquapin is a drought-resistant hardwood and once may have made up 20% of the tree species in the temperate forest west of the Mississippi River, according to The Ozark Chinquapin Foundation website.

Its wood was prized for its rot resistance and was used for building barns, railroad ties, furniture and fence posts, the website says.

"A lot of people have never heard of the tree," Chyrchel said. The trees "are not listed as endangered, but they surely are in trouble."

Most chinquapins found today are basically shrub growth and don't produce seeds, he said. Before the blight, Chyrchel said, the trees grew to 3-5 feet in diameter and up to 65 feet tall.

"We had a really good tree in Hobbs," Chyrchel said. "We got a lot of use out of it before it died. I don't know of any fruiting tree here."

Chyrchel said the chinquapin has been found in different locations in Arkansas and Missouri and that efforts are underway to find the best seed that's resistant to blight.

"These trees are so rare," said Stephen Bost, president and founder of the foundation. "They are scattered in different states."

Hobbs State Park is working closely with the foundation to save the tree, Chyrchel said.

Hobbs successfully cross-pollinated an Ozark chinquapin at the park with pollen from trees from Mississippi, Missouri, Texas and elsewhere in Arkansas, he said. It established a test plot at the park, and the first plantings were in April 2014, Chyrchel said.

He believes it's important to the forest and animals to save the chinquapin.

The tree bloomed in the spring after the threat of frost and produced sweet nuts, a food source for American Indians and early settlers, the foundation's website says.

Its nuts are a food source for a number of animals, Chyrchel said.

"They taste like macadamia nuts, but many people don't know that because chinquapin trees are really hard to find," he said.

Bost called the trees "a keystone source" and said "it outproduces other trees at an incredible rate."

Bost said tea made from the leaves of chinquapins was once used to cure whooping cough.

Forty-six chinquapins have been found in different states over the past 14 years, he said. Experts are using seeds from those trees to cross-pollinate and come up with seeds that are resistant to the blight, he said.

Some people confuse the chinquapin with the Chinese chestnut tree. The confusion can be resolved by checking the burls on the ground under the trees. There's one seed per burl in the chinquapin, Chyrchel said.

"I believe the trees can be saved," he said. "We just need people to get involved."

