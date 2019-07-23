Former Nestle candies get revamp

An employee scrapes a kettle last month at the Ferrara Candy Co. factory in Itasca, Ill.

After years of declining sales, it was time to lay a finger on Butterfinger.

The candy bar, with its bright orange filling and familiar "nobody lay a finger on my Butterfinger" ad campaign, has experienced a sales turnaround since relaunching early this year with a new recipe and a new look, according to executives at Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.-based Ferrara Candy.

It is among several legacy brands getting a reboot since Ferrara's parent company, Italy's Ferrero Group, purchased Nestle's U.S. confectionery business last year, helping reinforce Chicago's reputation as the nation's candy-making capital.

The Nestle purchase more than doubled the portfolio of Chicago-born Ferrara, best known for its Black Forest gummy bears and Trolli and Brach hard candies, by giving it control of an additional 20 big-name brands including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, Nerds and SweeTarts.

Ferrara, which took over the Chicago-area Nestle factories where many of those candies are made, has been introducing new formulas and packaging and boosting distribution. Early results suggest the efforts have been successful, and the company plans to apply the same approach to brands Ferrero Group recently acquired from Kellogg, including cookie mainstays Keebler and Famous Amos.

"When we brought the brands into our portfolio we knew we had gems that had not been invested in to perform at potential," Kristen Mandel, senior director of marketing at privately held Ferrara Candy, said of the confections formerly owned by Nestle.

Crunch was the first to get its new owner's attention. The company didn't touch the product itself but doubled its investment to launch an "America Loves Crunch" advertising campaign, the chocolate brand's first on-air marketing campaign in a decade.

Crunch's sales, which had been flat, have grown 4% since the acquisition, Ferrara said.

Getting Butterfinger's groove back was a bigger challenge. Its quality had deteriorated over the years and sales had seen double-digit declines, so Ferrara revamped the recipe and tripled its marketing investment, Mandel said.

For the new "better Butterfinger," made at a factory in Franklin Park, Ferrara removed hydrogenated oil and the controversial preservative TBHQ, or tertiary butylhydroquinone, created a richer "chocolatey" coating through its refinement process and by adding more cocoa and milk, and introduced jumbo peanuts, ground in-house, to layer into the taffy in the orange center, she said. The new bar also comes in double-layer packaging to preserve freshness with a brighter, more contemporary design that calls for attention like a "bright yellow beacon of light," Mandel said.

The changes riled some Butterfinger fans, who took to Twitter with threats to boycott the brand and demanding a return to the original recipe. "Happy Father's Day to everyone except the man or woman that decided to change the butterfinger recipe," read one Tweet last month. "The new Butterfinger is so gross," read another.

But in a recent four-week period, Butterfinger sales were up 17.7% compared with a year before, Ferrara said.

"Any time you touch a product with loyal fans, you risk this type of reaction," Ferrara Candy spokesman Sarah Kittel said. "That said ... we're confident that both loyal fans and new fans alike will embrace the Better Butterfinger for the long term."

Baby Ruth's makeover will hit shelves later this year, in time for its 100th birthday next year. Its new formula boasts dry-roasted peanuts instead of oil-roasted, plus the bar will have new double-layer metallic packaging and its first advertising campaign in a decade, Mandel said.

The chocolate brands needed love after languishing for years under Nestle as the Swiss company focused more on health foods, said Marcia Mogelonsky, director of food and drink insight at market research firm Mintel.

"The more that Nestle moved into a better-for-you and healthy universe, the less they figured out what to do with those [candy] brands, so they basically let them sit," she said. Nestle's diverse portfolio includes Gerber baby food, Perrier and Lean Cuisine.

Nostalgia plays a significant role in people's candy purchases -- most people say their favorite candy is the one they grew up eating -- so there is great opportunity in sprucing up the classics, most of which have been around since the 1920s, Mogelonsky said.

"The redo of those Nestle brands was brilliant," said Mogelonsky, noting that even a packaging change can make a difference because candy sales are so often impulse buys. "I would bet that before people saw the new and improved packages, they forgot about the brand."

Italy's Ferrero Group, she said, is "admirably clever" for how it has gained share of the U.S. candy market. The company, now based in Luxembourg, entered the U.S. in 1969 with Tic-Tacs and later captured Americans' hearts with hazelnut-flavored Nutella and Ferrero Rocher chocolates. But over the past two years, it has become more aggressive.

Ferrero Group in 2017 purchased Ferrara Candy as well as Chicago-based chocolatier Fannie May, and that same year it introduced a version of its popular toy-filled chocolate Kinder Egg. The confection had been prohibited from being sold in the U.S. because of choking hazards but now complies with U.S. regulations. The next year Ferrero made the $2.8 million acquisition of Nestle's U.S. brands, which it merged with its Ferrara portfolio. This year, it announced a $1.3 million acquisition of Michigan-based Kellogg's cookies, fruit-flavored snacks, ice cream cones and pie crusts.

The buying spree has made Ferrero Group, with close to $12.4 billion in global revenue last year, the second-largest candy company in the world, surpassing Deerfield-based Mondelez International. Chicago-based Mars Wrigley Confectionery remains the leader with $18 billion in global sales.

Ferrara Candy employs more than 4,000 people, nearly 2,500 of them in the Chicago area, and with the Kellogg acquisition it will grow its workforce to nearly 6,000, with plans to hire another 200 mostly corporate employees by the end of the next year to support the new business, Kittel said.

