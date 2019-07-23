Goldschmidt grand in extras for Cards

St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt rounds second base after hitting a grand slam off Pitts- burgh Pirates reliever Clay Holmes during the 10th inning Monday in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals won 6-5.

PITTSBURGH -- Paul Goldschmidt hit his fifth career grand slam in the top of the 10th inning, and right fielder Jose Martinez threw out the potential tying run at the plate to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Goldschmidt took a pitch from Clay Holmes (1-1) and sent it to the concourse that runs behind the wall in right-center field as the streaking Cardinals improved to 8-3 since the All-Star break. Goldschmidt's 19th home run of the season was just enough after St. Louis closer Carlos Martinez nearly let a four-run cushion get away.

Pittsburgh drew within a run in the bottom of the 10th on an RBI single by Josh Bell and a two-run home run by Jung Ho Kang. The Pirates put the tying run at second base with no outs but couldn't draw even.

Martinez threw out Pittsburgh's Kevin Newman at home on a sharp single to right by Jacob Stallings for the second out. The call stood after the Pirates challenged, and Martinez retired Adam Frazier on a fly ball to right to collect his ninth save.

Matt Wieters hit his eighth home run for the Cardinals -- and fourth this month -- and added a sacrifice fly. Chasen Shreve (1-0) picked up his first victory since August by escaping a two-on, two-out jam in the ninth.

Starling Marte had three hits for Pittsburgh. Bell, Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds all drove in runs, but the Pirates left 11 runners on base to fall to 2-8 since a 12-5 surge pulled them within 2½ games of first in the NL Central at the break.

Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams looked crisper with a few extra days to prepare for his 14th start thanks to a bout with flu-like symptoms that forced the Pirates to skip his normal turn in the rotation over the weekend. Williams allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, in 5 innings with 2 walks and tied a season-high with 7 strikeouts in his most effective outing since returning from a month-long stay on the injured list in May and June due to a strained right side.

St. Louis rookie Daniel Ponce de Leon was roughed up by the Pirates last week, getting tagged for 8 hits and 4 runs in less than 4 innings of work. The 27-year-old wasn't any sharper in the rematch. He labored through 3 innings while battling his command, allowing 3 hits and 4 walks while needing 86 pitches to record 9 outs.

Still, Ponce de Leon surrendered just a single run as Pittsburgh's listless offense -- the Pirates came in averaging just 2.7 runs since the break -- failed to take advantage.

Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter (right foot contusion) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Class AAA Memphis on Tuesday night. Carpenter is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Friday.

