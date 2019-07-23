Judge orders water renewed, evictions ceased at central Arkansas mobile home park

A Faulkner County circuit judge on Monday granted a temporary injunction against the owners of a Conway mobile home park accused of shutting off water to households in an attempt to drive out residents.

The order, granted by Judge Susan K. Weaver, was the latest in a consumer protection action filed Friday by the Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge against Diamond K Investments, Inc. and its owner, Bruce Keathley.

The temporary injunction said the defendants engaged in a “self-help eviction” at Brookside Village Mobile Home Community in Conway by shutting off tenants’ access to running water. The injunction describes the action as “unconscionable” and a violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

In the injunction, Keathley and Diamond K Investments, who own the mobile home park, are ordered to reconnect the water to any households in Brookside Village and are forbidden from attempting to evict any of the parks residents.

In a written statement, Rutledge said, “Today’s action was a victory for Brookside residents with regard to water and sewer services, and it reinforces the legal process in place for tenants.”

The attorney general’s office wrote in their initial complaint that roughly six families continued to live on the premises “even though the summer temperatures are in excess of 90 degrees Fahrenheit.”

In April, hundreds of residents were sent scrambling after they were told the owners planned to shut down the 114-home facility June 30, citing utility rate increases, previous reporting by the Democrat-Gazette shows.

Brookside owners reportedly threatened to shut off water to those who were behind on their rent, but agreed to extend residents’ tenancies to July 15, court documents show.

When the July 15 deadline arrived, the defendants shut off water to all remaining residents at the park, the attorney general’s office said.

Danny Crabtree, attorney for Keathley and Diamond K Investments, did not return calls requesting comment.