Letter: Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police opposes proposed citizen review board

Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police president Ronnie Morgan (left) is shown next to an FOP banner.

An attorney representing the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police has urged the city Board of Directors to vote down a proposed ordinance that would establish an independent board to review police conduct.

In a letter dated Monday obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, lawyer Chad Cumming told city directors that the FOP chapter believes there is no need for a citizen’s review board in any form, as its purpose is already accomplished by other review mechanisms including the city’s Civil Service Commission.

Cumming argued that the proposed review board ordinance leaves out important details about its operations and investigative powers.

A vote on the review board is on city directors’ agenda for its 6 p.m. meeting. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has said that the five-member body investigating complaints of corruption, discrimination and use of force by the Little Rock Police Department would strengthen police-community relationships and provide an outlet where complaints can be heard.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said he believed review boards would become mandatory in the coming years. The Civil Service Commission investigates use of force complaints but not corruption or discrimination, according to the city.

Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police president Ronnie Morgan opposed the creation of a board in a statement last week.

Cumming said in the letter that the proposed ordinance as written does not respect the separation of powers, as review board members would be chosen by the mayor and report directly to him, leaving city directors with no oversight powers.

Additionally, Cumming said, the proposed ordinance does not include legal limitations on what the review board is authorized to review or any measure guaranteeing officers due process rights.

“This will hinder police action and make our city less safe,” he wrote.

Check back for updates and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.