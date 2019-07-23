Little Rock man struck by van, dragged 175 feet during argument, police say

A Little Rock man was severely injured on Saturday after another man reportedly struck him with a van and dragged him, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a person being hit by a vehicle in the 7000 block of Yorkwood Dr. shortly before 5 p.m., according to a report by the Little Rock Police Department.

Witnesses told police they saw the 49-year-old man who lived at the home arguing with 53-year-old Lawrence Britt, the report states.

Britt climbed into a Chevrolet Express utility van, but the 49-year-old stepped in front of the vehicle, blocking its exit, still yelling, witnesses said. According to police, Britt reportedly accelerated the van, which hit the 49-year-old, and then began to drag him.

Witnesses said Britt then reversed and drove around the man, leaving him in the driveway, but returned before police arrived, the report states.

Police said the 49-year-old appeared to have been dragged by the van for 175 feet. The victim was taken to UAMS for treatment of severe cuts that weren’t life-threatening, according to authorities.

Britt was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon, an online jail roster indicates. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to a first-degree battery charge. His next court date, a review hearing, is scheduled for Sept. 23.