The World in Brief

The Indian Space Research Organization’s rocket lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota on Monday.

Mexico uncovers migrant-smuggling ring

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican officials said Monday that they have uncovered an industrial-scale migrant smuggling ring using tractor-trailer rigs disguised as freight deliveries for major companies.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said authorities found a tractor-trailer disguised with the logo of a major grocery store chain. But instead of groceries, it was carrying about 150 migrants.

'The [grocery] company has filed a complaint because it was fake, it was camouflage to transport migrants," Lopez Obrador said.

In June, Mexico detected five freight trucks carrying 925 migrants, almost all from Central America. Some of those trucks bore the logos of well-known firms, though it was not clear if those trucks were also fakes or had been used illegally by drivers without the companies' knowledge.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the trucks were equipped with air conditioning units but that they weren't turned on when carrying migrants.

"The risk they are putting people in, half of them are minors," Ebrard said. "They are locking them in trailers to cross the entire country. They leave them there for hours, they could die of asphyxia."

Venezuela alleges sabotage in blackout

CARACAS, Venezuela -- The lights went out Monday across much of Venezuela, and the government once again accused opponents of sabotaging the nation's hydroelectric power system.

The power in the capital went out after 4 p.m. local time. Stoplights and the subway stopped working during rush hour.

Almost three hours into the blackout, authorities blamed an "electromagnetic attack" on a series of dams in southern Venezuela. Officials had also blamed such an attack for an almost weeklong power failure in March.

"Those who've systematically attacked the noble people of Venezuela in all kinds of ways will once again be confronted with the mettle and courage that we, the children of our liberator Simon Bolivar, have demonstrated in the face of difficulties," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a statement read on state TV.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the U.S. and more than 50 other nations as Venezuela's rightful leader, said the blackout was the result of underinvestment in the nation's electric grid. He called for nationwide protests today.

"We Venezuelans won't grow accustomed to this," he said.

South Korean ship robbed by pirates

SEOUL, South Korea -- Pirates boarded a South Korean-flagged cargo ship near the Singapore Strait on Monday and robbed its crew of their money, clothes and cellphones, South Korean officials said.

Two of the ship's 22 crew members suffered minor bruises during the maritime robbery, South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said in a statement.

Seven pirates used a speedboat to approach the 44,132-ton CK Bluebell before boarding it. One of the pirates was carrying a pistol while others were armed with knives, ministry officials said.

The pirates took $13,000 in cash, clothes, shoes and smartphones from the crew, according to the statement.

The identities of the pirates were not immediately known.

The ship, carrying 68,000 tons of corn from Brazil, was to arrive at a South Korean port July 30. Four of the cargo ship's crew members are South Koreans, while the other 18 are Indonesians, according to the ministry.

India launches delayed moon mission

NEW DELHI -- India successfully launched an unmanned spacecraft to the far side of the moon Monday, a week after aborting the mission because of a technical problem.

Scientists at the mission control center burst into applause as the rocket lifted off in clear weather as scheduled at 2:43 p.m. local time from Sriharikota in southern India. K. Sivan, head of India's space agency, said the rocket successfully injected the spacecraft into orbit.

The spacecraft -- named Chandrayaan, the Sanskrit word for "moon craft" -- is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole in September and send a rover to explore water deposits confirmed by a previous mission that orbited the moon.

If India does manage the soft landing, it would be only the fourth nation to do so, following the U.S., Russia and China.

India's first moon mission orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water. The country plans to launch its first manned spaceflight by 2022.

India's launch coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission this month. It came at a time when the world's biggest space agencies are returning their gaze to the moon, seen as an ideal testing ground for technologies required for deep space exploration -- and as a possible pit stop along the way.

The launch of the $141 million moon mission a week earlier was called off less than an hour before liftoff because of a "technical snag." Media reports said the launch was aborted after scientists from the Indian Space Research Organization identified a leak while filling helium in the rocket's cryogenic engine. The space agency neither confirmed nor denied the reports, saying instead that the problem had been identified and corrected.

A Section on 07/23/2019