The Nation in Brief

Missouri Medicaid rolls drop over 100,000

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Data shows nearly 90,000 children and close to 23,000 adults were dropped from Missouri's Medicaid health care program in the past year, prompting a state Democratic leader to call for an investigation.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade publicly released a letter Sunday that she wrote to Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr asking him to investigate the recent enrollment drop.

"As parents, you and I can both appreciate how wrenching it must be for a mother or father to know their child needs medical attention and to learn they may not be able to get the care they need," Quade wrote to Haahr, who has four children.

Quade wrote that the drop doesn't appear to be caused by an improving economy. If that were the case, Quade said, Missouri would have also seen a similar decline in the number of people receiving food stamps and other government aid.

The Department of Social Services, which oversees Medicaid, did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

Settlement proposed in lottery rigging

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thousands of lottery players who bought tickets for drawings that were rigged by an insider could be eligible for refunds under a tentative $4.3 million legal settlement.

A judge still must approve the deal from lawyers for plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit and the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The settlement announced Monday would resolve claims stemming from former association security director Eddie Tipton's long-running jackpot-fixing scheme. Tipton installed code that allowed him to predict winning numbers for drawings on certain days. He and his associates bought winning tickets worth millions.

Players who purchased tickets for drawings between 2005 and 2013 that were tainted by the scheme would be eligible.

The lottery association would establish $4.3 million fund for eligible class members, attorneys' fees and other costs. The named plaintiff, Iowa resident Dale Culler, would receive a $20,000 incentive payment.

Lack of witnesses forces probe recess

BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers opened and then abruptly suspended their inquiry Monday into troubles at the state motor vehicle department that were exposed by a crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

The Legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation voted to recess just minutes into its oversight hearing after Gov. Charlie Baker's administration didn't make some state officials available for testimony, citing its own ongoing investigation.

Democratic state Rep. William Straus, the committee's co-chairman, said the panel would reconvene the hearing only when the administration provided more information and the witnesses it sought.

The hearing was prompted by a June 21 crash that killed members or supporters of the Jarheads, a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken driving arrest against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, but the registry failed to suspend the West Springfield, Mass., man's license before the deadly crash in Randolph, N.H. Zhukovskyy, 23, has pleaded innocent to negligent homicide and remains behind bars.

Massachusetts officials later revealed the registry had been storing notifications of serious out-of-state driving violations since March 2018 instead of acting on them.

Baker's administration has said an ongoing review has led to some 1,600 drivers having their licenses suspended. The governor has also proposed state commercial driver's license standards above federal standards.

Corps starts closing New Orleans spillway

NEW ORLEANS -- The Mississippi River is finally low enough again to let the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begin closing a huge spillway after a record-breaking run diverting water into Lake Pontchartrain.

The corps said Monday in a news release that about 10 of the 168 open bays in the Bonnet Carre spillway would be closed by day's end.

Spokesman Matt Roe said full closing is expected to take about a week, with daily checks to make sure the river remains low enough to avoid stressing New Orleans' levees. The spillway was created to limit the river's rush past New Orleans.

The spillway was opened for 44 days in February, March and April, and then reopened May 10 -- the first time it has been opened twice in one year. The earlier opening marked the first time it had been opened in back-to-back years.

