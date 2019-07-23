In The News

Chelsea Clinton, 39, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, announced the birth of her third child, Jasper Clinton Mezvin- sky, tweeting that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky “can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, signed legislation making his state the first to ban the declawing of cats, joining most of Europe, several Canadian provinces and a number of American cit- ies that prohibit the pro- cedure.

Arlan Ettinger, an auction house president, said a walking stick owned by a survivor of the RMS Titanic sinking, with an electric light the woman used to signal for help from a lifeboat, sold for $62,500 at a sale of maritime items held in Newport, R.I.

Melissa Blair, 33, of West Monroe, La., a preg- nant woman found lying partially in a roadway and partially in a ditch with a cold can of an electron- ic-dusting product beside her, was charged with abuse of toxic vapors and obstruction of a public pas- sage, Ouachita Parish dep- uties said.

David Twine, 38, fac- es a felony robbery charge, accused of assaulting a 77-year-old cab driver, who is also a Baptist preacher with a religious radio show in St. Louis, within hours of being released from prison on parole, police said.

Sandhya, a disaster-re- lief worker in India who goes by only one name, said a thunderstorm that generated heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh caused the collapse of 20 houses, and lighting strikes killed 33 people and injured 13 oth- ers as farmers worked in their fields.

Paul McLaughlin, a Mount Sterling, Ky., doc- tor, was fined $5,000 and placed on five years’ pro- bation by the state’s med- ical board for allowing his unlicensed wife to mishan- dle flu vaccines, causing an infection outbreak among patients in Kentucky, Indi- ana and Ohio.

Nathan Haymer, fired as band director at South- ern University in Baton Rouge, is accused of pock- eting more than $293,000 in public funds, including by falsifying expense re- imbursements and keeping payments for public band performances, Louisiana auditors said.

Catherine “Eliza- beth” McCarthy, a for- mer Democratic candidate for a Florida House seat, acknowledged that she had lied at public events by claiming she was a doctor who had removed 77 bul- lets from 32 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016, authorities said.