NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The best fishing is early in the morning, in the evening or at night at Beaver and all area lakes.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass can be caught early with top-water lures. Try plastic worms, jig and pigs or deep-diving crank baits later in the day. A black spinner bait is good to use at night.

Crappie are biting minnows or jigs 25 to 35 feet deep around brush. Fish a nightcrawler rig for walleye 30 to 35 feet deep. Liver or nightcrawlers are good baits for catfish.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said Power Bait in bright colors is good to use for trout. Tip the bait with a waxworm for best results.

The best lures are small spoons in red and gold or gold and silver. Try countdown Rapalas during power generation.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass are biting wacky worms fished 10 to 30 feet deep. Watermelon red is a good color. Catfish are biting glow worms or nightcrawlers on the upstream portion of the lake.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass are biting plastic worms, plastic crawdads and crank baits. Use minnows for crappie nine feet deep against bluff walls.

Try stink bait or liver for catfish. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports bluegill are biting fair 12 to 18 feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes.

Look for schooling black bass in the morning and use a small swim bait or top-water lure to catch them.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms. Rig them shaky-head style or on a drop-shot rig.

Illinois River

Stroud said catfish and black bass are both biting well. Use cut bait for catfish. Try small lizards or buzz baits for black bass.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass fishing is best at night. Use big plastic worms in dark colors. Try buzz baits between sunset and dark.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said the best fishing for black bass is on the upstream end of the lake, between Baxter and Eagle Rock parks.

Use top-water lures early. Cast swim baits later in the day 20 to 25 feet deep. Try a drop-shot rig over the tops of trees 35 to 40 feet deep.

Sports on 07/23/2019