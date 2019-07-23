NWA outdoor briefs

Field trip set for trail

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to the Eagle Watch Nature Trail near Swepco Lake at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3. Meet in the parking lot one mile west of Gentry on Arkansas 12.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. The trip involves a 0.2-mile level walk to two viewing pavilions. People with walking difficulties may drive to the first pavilion.

Birds to be seen include herons, egrets and double-crested cormorants. Call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858, for details.

Event honors Compton

Dr. Compton Day will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Compton Gardens in Bentonville.

The late Dr. Neil Compton was a founder of the Ozark Society and was instrumental in saving the Buffalo National River from dams. The event honors his accomplishments in Arkansas and beyond.

Activities include music, rock painting, food and prize drawings. A new Dr. Compton neon sign will be unveiled.

Clark wins at Beaver Lake

Curt Clark won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held July 13. His five bass weighed 16.77 pounds. He also had big bass at 4.55 pounds.

Eric Douthit placed second with five bass at 14.57 pounds. Tim Clark finished third with five bass at 14.27 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Brit Sumter, 13.68; fifth, Gordon Harriman, 12.28; sixth, David Harp, 10.55; seventh, Ricky Searcy Jr., 10.16; eighth, Andy Johnson, 9.61; ninth, Brent Mason, 9.48; 10th, Caleb Baker, 8.43.

Service offers chain saw training

Registration is open for a free chain saw class the U.S. Forest Service will offer Nov. 1-2 at Lake Wedington.

The class involves hands-on chain saw operation as well as saw maintenance and repair. Forest Service chain saw experts will teach the class. Students will receive a national sawyer certification card that is valid for three years.

Registration must be completed by Oct. 11. Include your name, postal address, email address and phone number. To register, email Barbara Leimer, baleimer@fs.fed.us. The class is limited to 15 students.

Students should provide their own saw, hearing and eye protection and chain saw chaps if they have them. Some chaps will be available for use at the class.

Park welcomes outdoors women

Bull Shoals-White River State Park near Flippin will host Women's Outdoor Weekend Oct. 4-6.

During this three-day and two-night workshop, participants will attend sessions on basic camping and backpacking, bird watching, beginner fly fishing, kayaking and Dutch oven cooking and more.

All gear and meals are included in registration fee of $135. Space is limited so register early. Deadline to register is Sept. 27.

For registration and information call the park at 870-445-3629.

Sports on 07/23/2019