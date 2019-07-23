BASKETBALL

Duncan a Spurs' assistant

Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach. The Spurs announced the move Monday, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and now will take on an elevated role. Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. San Antonio Coach Gregg Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, said "it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor." The Spurs lost longtime assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka earlier this offseason.

FOOTBALL

Seattle DL Reed suspended

Seattle defensive lineman Jarran Reed has been suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy. Reed may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available to the Seahawks until Oct. 14. The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged. Reed comes off a solid 2018 season and was expected to be the leader of the defensive line after Seattle traded Frank Clark to Kansas City. Reed, 26, had 10 1/2 sacks and 50 tackles last season. He was a second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2016.

Flowers placed on PUP list

The Detroit Lions have placed defensive end Trey Flowers (Arkansas Razorbacks) and linebacker Steve Longa on the physically unable to perform list. In March, Flowers signed a five-year contract that could be worth as much as $90 million. He reportedly had shoulder surgery this offseason. The Lions signed Longa in February. He had a season-ending knee injury last year during the preseason.

Jaguars' rookie safety retires

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi, has submitted retirement paperwork with the NFL instead of reporting to training camp. The Jaguars made the announcement Monday after rookies arrived at the facility. Woods was placed on the team's reserve/retired list. Woods' agent, Ron Butler, said his client has been dealing with a turf toe injury that prompted the decision.

BASEBALL

Edwards sent to Class AAA

Carl Edwards Jr.'s rough 2019 season took another hit Monday when the Cubs optioned the struggling reliever to Class AAA Iowa. Edwards, who has a 5.87 ERA in 20 appearances, was activated from the injured list Friday, and a lack of command was evident Sunday as he allowed one run on one hit with a walk and a hit batter in only one-third of an inning in a 5-1 loss to the Padres. The Cubs were counting on Edwards to provide bullpen depth and regain his effectiveness against left-handed hitters, but he threw nine of 17 pitches for strikes Sunday. Edwards spent 5½ weeks on the injured list recovering from a thoracic strain in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He was optioned to Iowa 10 days into the season but returned a month later.

Woodruff out up to 6 weeks

All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff could miss up to six weeks with a left oblique strain, Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said Monday. The right-hander allowed four runs in three innings against Arizona on Sunday before exiting after throwing two pitches in the fourth. He underwent an MRI and was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Right-handed reliever Burch Smith was recalled from Class AAA San Antonio.

Jackson, Tigers agree

Right-hander Edwin Jackson has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Detroit Tigers and will report to Class AAA Toledo. The 35-year-old was 1-5 with an 11.12 ERA this season for Toronto, his record 14th major-league team over a 17-year career. The Blue Jays released him Friday. He was an All-Star with the Tigers a decade ago, threw a no-hitter the next year with Arizona and helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011. Detroit traded Jackson in 2009 as part of a three-team deal with the New York Yankees and Arizona, trades that brought right-hander Max Scherzer and outfielder Austin Jackson to the Tigers.

Pirates suspend Kela

The Pittsburgh Pirates have suspended reliever Keone Kela two games for an unspecified violation of his contract. The team made the announcement on Monday shortly before opening a four-game series with St. Louis. The suspension came after the team activated Kela from the 60-day injured list. Kela went on the injured list on May 6 with right shoulder discomfort. He completed a rehab assignment with Class AAA Indianapolis over the weekend, allowing 5 runs in 3 1/3 innings across 4 appearances with the Indians. Kela is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA in 14 games with the Pirates this season.

SOCCER

No charges for Ronaldo

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009. Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed. Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual. Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages. She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in U.S. court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Jones denies allegations

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is denying allegations that he assaulted a waitress in a New Mexico strip club. Denise White, a representative for Jones, said in a statement Monday that he is confident he will be cleared of the "baseless claim." According to White, the fighter only became aware of the battery charge against him Sunday through Albuquerque, N.M., news outlets. Jones is accused of placing the waitress in a chokehold and slapping her genitals during an April visit. Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Jones when he did not attend a bond arraignment last month. White said Jones has since paid the bond and the warrant was lifted. Jones is coming off of a 15-month suspension last year for doping. He plans to fight in December.

SWIMMING

Peaty, Hosszu lead way

Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships in South Korea on Monday night. Katinka Hosszu of Hungary also added more gold to her collection. Peaty claimed the title in 57.14 seconds, a night after he became the first man to break 57 seconds in the semifinals. The British swimmer was under his own world-record pace at the turn before coming home a full body-length in front and 1.32 seconds ahead of teammate James Wilby. Wilby touched in 58.46. Yan Zibei of China was third in 58.63. Hosszu extended her dominance in the women's 200 individual medley, claiming her record fourth title. That's the same number of times she's won the 400 IM. Nicknamed "The Iron Lady" for her relentless workload, Hosszu won in 2 minutes, 7.53 seconds. Ye Shiwen of China finished 1.07 seconds back in second. Sydney Pickrem of Canada took bronze. Canada's Margaret MacNeil, a 19-year-old competing in her biggest international meet so far, upset Sarah Sjostrom in the women's 100 butterfly, an event the Swede had won four times. The United States won its first-ever gold in the men's 50 fly, a non-Olympic event. Caeleb Dressel's time of 22.35 set a championship record and earned him a ninth career world title.

