PHILIP MARTIN: On the back nine

I make the turn three over and must decide: Do I trudge back to First Tee's first tee and go around again or pack it in? I could use a shower. It is late middle July and the sun is hot. As far as I can tell there is no one else on the course, just a couple of guys stroking range balls into a receptive green valley.

The only people I encountered on my last loop were groundskeepers. One throttled down his weed whacker when I walked up on the seventh tee. When I struck it decently, he smiled. Gave me a slow clap. I touched my cap and slung the bag on my back and headed down the fairway. He was right, that's about as well as I can hit one.

A few years ago, the shot may have flown 20 yards further and I would have been able to watch it all the way down. Now it just goes up and near its apex disappears. What used to be a drive and pitch hole for me now requires a real iron shot; a stepped-on nine or an easy eight. Such are the measures of our mortality.

It might seem lonely to be playing golf by oneself, but the truth is my best games are solitary. Playing with friends is great, but there is a different quality to a solo round. It feels ritualistic to pace through the practiced moves I've been making since childhood, the waggles and the zen. There is a way to press your tee into the ground, there is a way to pick a ball out from a cup. There is a style to these things--a way to do them wrong.

I did not expect to play today. Or rather, I entertained the possibility that I would find the course crowded and the going slow. I thought I might get a bucket of balls, retreat to the far end of the range and pound away until I was satisfied I'd worked out the kink that developed in the last round I'd played. (Thinking about it later, I postulated that I wasn't completing my turn with my driver; I was standing too upright and simply lifting the club.) But when I got here and saw the tee box open, I couldn't resist.

I like this course much more than I like Rebsamen, which I imagine is far busier today. There's no real signature hole here, but no dull ones, either. The fourth is a bear from the tips, a 478-yard par four that will play longer if you don't carry your drive the 220 or so yards required to reach the fairway. The ideal shot is a ropy draw down the right that lands just on the down-slope in the fairway and kicks left. There's a hard spot there, and if you hit it you can get some roll. Once or twice I've been inside the 150-yard marker on my approach.

More often, I end up like I did today, on the hill in the right rough, about 230 yards out, victim of high push that neither drew or carried. It's not the worst scenario; depending on the lie I might be able to dribble a four iron onto the front of the green, or punch out with a seven iron and try to pitch and putt for my par. Today I caught it flush and hit the four iron just to the right of the green into what used to be a bunker but is now being abandoned to grass and weeds. Another cost-saving measure, I suppose. After a poor chip I made bogey, but didn't feel too bad about it. Some days the bear eats you.

I will miss Hindman Park. Its ninth might be the hardest hole I've ever played, and I played Torrey Pines from the pro tees a couple of weeks after it hosted the 2008 U.S. Open. Hindman's ninth was a long (442 yards) and hilly hole that had the added advantage of being super unfair. You'd hit your tee shot, watch it disappear over a hill and then hope it didn't carom into the trees on the left or the right. If you found your tee shot and hit it a little left you generally did OK, you were most likely faced with an uphill shot to a small green. I don't think I ever birdied it.

I don't think anyone ever birdied it.

I did birdie No. 2 at War Memorial once or twice, but that was just a fluke. I never figured out a way to play the hole, though I sometimes accidentally blew a high draw over the trees on the right and ended up with a wedge in. But that's not a shot a rational person would try, because it requires starting the shot out of bounds and trusting in your swing and science to bring it back into play. Better to take less club and hit it straight, being mindful that you could hit it through the fairway and end up in a ditch. On the other hand, you could go left and play your second from the 12th fairway.

But, it being War Memorial, there was no guarantee that any shot, no matter how high or spinny, would hold that green when it got hard and dry. On the other hand, the design of No. 2 was like an Alister MacKenzie gem compared to the goofiness of No. 3, a short uphill par four (it reads 279 yards on the card, but a 235-yard slice could get you home).

Herman Hackbarth, who was the pro at Country Club of Little Rock from 1907 to 1956 and designed or renovated more than 40 courses in the state, is credited as being the architect of War Memorial. He's not around to explain himself, but I imagine he faced some challenges trying to squeeze 18 holes onto this property, and in 1930, when the course opened, most of its par fours weren't drive-and-chip holes.

Tests have shown that reasonably skilled golfers hit clubs with persimmon clubheads and hickory shafts about 75 percent as far as they hit modern drivers, with highly skilled players realizing an even bigger advantage from new equipment. (And the new equipment is more then 30 percent straighter and way easier to hit.)

A 240-yard carry used to be impossible for all but the best players; while it's still a healthy poke for most of us, elite players aren't bothered.

As a golf course, the best you could say for War Memorial was that it was idiosyncratic. My friends loved to play it.

I don't know by what calculus it was determined War Memorial and Hindman should be closed. I suspect four municipal golf courses is too many for our small city. I know I'm the only one playing golf at First Tee today. And I know that the latest and greatest drivers, guaranteed to increase your ball speed by a couple of miles per hour, retail for $529.

I have played this game for nearly 50 years; I have absorbed its cadences and know the soft shock of compressing a ball with a stick ill-designed for the purpose. I love it even as I recognize it as an ungenerous and smug activity, more pastime than sport. I will hate it if War Memorial becomes home to a concrete parking garage.

I could quit; but I stay to play another nine.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@arkansasonline.com and read his blog at blooddirtandangels.com.

Editorial on 07/23/2019