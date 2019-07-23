'Person of interest' interviewed in Fort Smith homicide, police say

Police on Tuesday released the identity of a 35-year-old man who was killed in Fort Smith the day before.

Officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of North Greenwood Ave., according to a news release by the Fort Smith Police Department.

Jose Ruben Botello was transported from there to a local hospital, where he died, police said. Authorities didn't release details on how he was killed, but they called the death a homicide.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, but police said they were interviewing a "person of interest."