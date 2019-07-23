Police: LSD-laced dog biscuits found after campers arrested at Arkansas state park

A Louisiana man camping on Lake Ouachita was arrested on multiple felony charges late Friday after LSD-laced dog biscuits and other drugs were found in his possession, police said.

Quincy Edward Boudreaux, 25, who lists a Monroe, La., address, was arrested shortly before midnight at Lake Ouachita State Park on charges including possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of meth.

Also arrested were Chace Cameron Leger, 22, who lists a West Jordan, Utah, address and Gavin Hall Wade, 23, address unknown, who were each charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers smelled marijuana coming from a campsite and found it to be occupied by Boudreaux, Leger and Wade.

The three men were sitting at the picnic table and Leger was attempting to roll marijuana into a cigar casing, the affidavit said. Police noted there was a glass jar containing suspected marijuana and a multicolored backpack on the table.

Authorities also reported finding a baggie holding 70 "assorted colored pills" that later tested positive for MDMA, or ecstasy, a baggie containing suspected psychedelic mushrooms and a vial with crystal rocks that later tested positive for meth.

Officers also found another glass jar containing four aluminum foil packs that contained "halves of dog biscuits that tested positive for LSD," the affidavit said.

Boudreaux remained in the Garland County jail on Tuesday with bail set at $15,000. Leger and Wade were no longer listed as inmates.

Leger