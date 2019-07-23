Police Beat

Stolen cards lead police to store in LR

A Stuttgart man was arrested early Monday morning after he tried to use stolen cards at a Walmart in Little Rock, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said Mark Williams, 36, broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.

Authorities said Williams then attempted to use the cards at Walmart, which allowed them to locate him and the stolen property.

Williams was charged with one count of breaking or entering and three counts of theft of property.

He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday. No bail amount was listed.

Police: Man caught in unoccupied home

A Sherwood man was arrested Sunday night after he was found inside an unoccupied residence, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Sherwood Police Department said they responded to the 500 block of North Fairway Avenue after they received a call about someone entering an unoccupied residence.

Officers said that when they entered the residence, they found Mark Marlatt, 47, inside.

The owner of the home told police the door had been damaged.

Marlatt was charged with residential burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday. No bail amount was listed.

State Desk on 07/23/2019