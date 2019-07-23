Researcher named to lead Arkansas governor's high-speed broadband initiative

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday tapped Department of Commerce researcher Nathan Smith to manage a statewide effort to bring high-speed broadband into all communities with more than 500 residents by 2022.

That effort, announced by the governor in May, is expected to rely on private investments along with federal dollars targeted toward rural communities.

Among all states, Arkansas ranks last in access to wired broadband, with only about 75 percent of residents hooked up to such systems. Nationally, 92 percent of Americans have access to wired broadband.

The governor's office said in a statement on Tuesday that Smith will continue to serve as research director at the Department of Commerce while overseeing the broadband plan.

“Access to high-speed broadband in our rural communities is critical to the long-term success of our state’s economy, and it will improve the quality of life for our citizens,” the governor said in a statement.

“Earlier this year, I asked Dr. Smith to lead the development of a broadband plan for Arkansas that would achieve that goal within the next four years. Dr. Smith’s leadership in that effort, as well his knowledge and experience, make him the perfect fit to be the state’s first Broadband Manager.”

A new law set to go into effect on Wednesday gives the governor the authority to appoint a state broadband manager. Previously, that role has been filled by the director of the Division of Information Systems. The person currently in that role is Yessica Jones.

Smith's annual salary will remain at $110,255, according to the governor's office.