Roughriders put Travs away in 6th

Andretty Cordero and Eliezer Alvarez had two-run base hits in the sixth inning to lift the Frisco Roughriders to a 5-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers before an announced crowd of 4,862 on Monday night at Dickey-Stephens Park on in North Little Rock.

Leading 1-0 going into the sixth, Leody Taveras reached on a fielder's choice and Yonny Hernandez walked. After a double steal, Cordero singled through the hole at second base to score Taveras and Hernandez. After a single by Charles Leblanc, Alvarez doubled to score Cordero and Leblanc to make it 5-0.

Arkansas pulled within 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Cal Raleigh singled to left to score Aaron Knapp and Donnie Walton.

The Travelers closed to 5-3 in the seventh when Logan Taylor doubled to left and scored on Jordan Cowan's single.

Ronald Herrera (2-2) struck out 7 in five innings to get the victory. Emmanuel Clase struck out two in the ninth to get his 10th save of the season.

Logan Gilbert (0-1) took the loss, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits in 51/3 innings with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks.

FRISCO AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Taveras, cf 3 2 0 0 Walton, ss 3 1 2 0

Hernandz, 2b 2 1 1 0 T.-Willims, dh 4 0 0 0

Cordero, 1b 4 1 1 3 Lewis, cf 3 0 0 0

Leblanc, dh 4 1 1 0 Raleigh, c 4 0 1 2

Alvarez, lf 4 0 1 2 Zmmarelli, 1b 4 0 0 0

De Leon, ss 4 0 1 0 Liberato, lf 4 0 1 0

Dorow, 3b 4 0 0 0 Taylor, 3b 4 1 1 0

Davis, rf 3 0 0 0 Cowan, 2b 4 0 1 1

Kowalczyk, c 2 0 0 0 Knapp, rf 3 1 0 0

TOTALS 30 5 5 5 totals 33 3 6 3

Frisco 100 004 000 -- 5 5 0

Arkansas 000 002 100 -- 3 6 0

LOB -- Frisco 2, Arkansas 6. 2B -- Alvarez, Taylor. SAC -- Hernandez. SB -- Taveras 2, Hernandez. CS -- Hernandez.

FRISCO IP H R ER BB SO

Herrera W, 2-2 5 1 0 0 0 7

Jones 1 2 2 2 2 1

Espinal 1 2 1 1 1 2

Lemoine 1 0 0 0 0 2

Clase S, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Gilbert L, 0-1 51/3 5 5 5 2 4

Grotz 22/3 0 0 0 0 4

Gerbert 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP -- Clase. HBP -- by Gilbert (Kowalczyk). Umpires -- Home: Robinson; First: Barba; Third: Stukel. Time -- 2:42. Attendance -- 4,862.

Sports on 07/23/2019