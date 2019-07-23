Roughriders put Travs away in 6th

Andretty Cordero and Eliezer Alvarez had two-run base hits in the sixth inning to lift the Frisco Roughriders to a 5-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers before an announced crowd of 4,862 on Monday night at Dickey-Stephens Park on in North Little Rock.
Leading 1-0 going into the sixth, Leody Taveras reached on a fielder's choice and Yonny Hernandez walked. After a double steal, Cordero singled through the hole at second base to score Taveras and Hernandez. After a single by Charles Leblanc, Alvarez doubled to score Cordero and Leblanc to make it 5-0.
Arkansas pulled within 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Cal Raleigh singled to left to score Aaron Knapp and Donnie Walton.
The Travelers closed to 5-3 in the seventh when Logan Taylor doubled to left and scored on Jordan Cowan's single.
Ronald Herrera (2-2) struck out 7 in five innings to get the victory. Emmanuel Clase struck out two in the ninth to get his 10th save of the season.
Logan Gilbert (0-1) took the loss, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits in 51/3 innings with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks.
FRISCO AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI
Taveras, cf 3 2 0 0 Walton, ss 3 1 2 0
Hernandz, 2b 2 1 1 0 T.-Willims, dh 4 0 0 0
Cordero, 1b 4 1 1 3 Lewis, cf 3 0 0 0
Leblanc, dh 4 1 1 0 Raleigh, c 4 0 1 2
Alvarez, lf 4 0 1 2 Zmmarelli, 1b 4 0 0 0
De Leon, ss 4 0 1 0 Liberato, lf 4 0 1 0
Dorow, 3b 4 0 0 0 Taylor, 3b 4 1 1 0
Davis, rf 3 0 0 0 Cowan, 2b 4 0 1 1
Kowalczyk, c 2 0 0 0 Knapp, rf 3 1 0 0
TOTALS 30 5 5 5 totals 33 3 6 3
Frisco 100 004 000 -- 5 5 0
Arkansas 000 002 100 -- 3 6 0
LOB -- Frisco 2, Arkansas 6. 2B -- Alvarez, Taylor. SAC -- Hernandez. SB -- Taveras 2, Hernandez. CS -- Hernandez.
FRISCO IP H R ER BB SO
Herrera W, 2-2 5 1 0 0 0 7
Jones 1 2 2 2 2 1
Espinal 1 2 1 1 1 2
Lemoine 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clase S, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO
Gilbert L, 0-1 51/3 5 5 5 2 4
Grotz 22/3 0 0 0 0 4
Gerbert 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP -- Clase. HBP -- by Gilbert (Kowalczyk). Umpires -- Home: Robinson; First: Barba; Third: Stukel. Time -- 2:42. Attendance -- 4,862.
Sports on 07/23/2019
Print Headline: Roughriders put Travs away in 6th
