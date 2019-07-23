Sports Brief

PREP WRESTLING

Bentonville's Stafford finishes third in Nationals

Bentonville High's Tristan Stafford finished third for the second straight year recently at the United State Marine Corps Junior National Wrestling Championships in Fargo, N.D.

Stafford, who will be a junior at Bentonville in the fall, defeated Codie Cuerbo of Ohio 10-8 to claim third in the 94-pound weight class in freestyle cadet division. He is the defending Class 6A state champion at 106 pounds -- the smallest weight class. He finished 50-8 on the season despite competing far under the 106-pound weight limit and helped the Tigers to the 6A team title and was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Wrestling Newcomer of the Year.

Stafford also finished third in Fargo a year ago in the 88-pound weight class.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Fayetteville graduate Ella May Powell was named to the United State Junior National women's volleyball team recently.

Powell, who will begin her sophomore year at Washington in the fall, was selected to the 12-person team, which competed in the FIVB Women's U20 World Championships held in Mexico.

She helped the US team finish eighth at the World Championships. Powell played every set as a freshman for Washington and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and earned second-team Freshman All-American honors from Volleyball magazine.

Powell was twice named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in high school and was the starting setter for the 2016 U.S. Girls Junior National Team, which earned a silver medal at the NORCECA Championships in Puerto Rico.

