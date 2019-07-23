GOLF

Four qualify for U.S. Amateur

Luke Long of Fayetteville and Christopher Woollam of Baton Rouge led the qualifying Monday for next month's U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst, N.C.

Long and Woollam each shot 3-under-par 141s at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock to lead 66 golfers for four spots at Pinehurst. Long had a 1-over 73 for his first 18, then recovered with a 4-under 68 for his second round. The round included a 4-under 32 on the back nine.

Andres Schonbaum of Argentina and Kyler Tate of Winter Garden, Fla., each shot 2-under-par 142s in the 36-hole qualifier, with both rounds played Monday.

All four who qualified played last week in the Southern Amateur Championship, which was also contested at Chenal. Schonbaum finished tied for 16th there, Long and Tate tied for 35th, and Woollam missed the cut by a stroke.

Thomas Forster shot a 1-under 143 to finish fifth.

The U.S. Amateur is set for Aug. 11-18 at Pinehurst Country Club No. 2 and No. 4.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 07/23/2019