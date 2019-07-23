The Daily keeps listeners coming back

The June rankings are in from Podtrac.com, and once again it shows the mighty pull of The Daily from The New York Times.

It's only 20-30 minutes long, is produced five days a week and ready for readers by 6 a.m., and it supplements The Times' daily news coverage.

Host Michael Barbaro and guests pick the hot topic of the day and break it down, based on Times coverage. The July 15 episode, for example, was "Trump and 'the Squad'," and goes back to the election to explain how the progressive congresswomen, led by New York Rep. Alexandria Cortez-Ocasia, got off on the wrong foot with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and how tensions remain. Trump smelled blood in the water and attacked in a tweet storm. The fallout continues.

The New York Times is riding a red wave of popularity since Trump's election. The "paper of record" has amassed more than 3 million digital-only subscribers to their website and mobile application. More than 4 million people pay for the paper when you include print subscribers.

The reach of The Times is bolstered by the reach of its podcasts, which are free. The news organization has nine podcasts that reach 7.8 million unique monthly listeners. Across the globe, 51.5 million people download or stream Times content.

The Times ranks No. 5 on the list of Top Podcast Publishers from Podtrac.com. Sitting at No. 1, with 58 shows under its belt, is NPR, whose podcasts reach 20.4 million unique monthly listeners in the United States.

IHeartRadio is No. 2 with 252 active shows, but reaches about a million fewer listeners a month. No. 3 is PRX, with 70 shows and 9.2 million listeners; and No. 4 is my favorite producer, Wondery, with 8.5 million unique monthly listeners reached through 75 shows.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is going boldly into the digital age with a gorgeous iPad edition. It covers 63 counties. Readers in the 12 coutines served by The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will continue to receive daily print editions for the time being.

Both papers, though, are diving into the podcast pool with an offering similar to The Daily, but without the leftward skew, whereby subscribers can get the headlines of the day in a succinct broadcast that's perfect for the morning commute. The Northwest Arkansas journalists also do weekly podcasts from the features department under the What's Up title and the sports department offers The Shop, covering all the things they write about. Both papers have posted editorials via podcast. There will likely be more from both papers in the near future.

In Little Rock, the Arkansas 100 Podcast has been rebranded as The Ghidotti Podcast. It's a product of Ghidotti Communications and its public relations whiz and CEO Natalie Ghidotti, who hosts. Its first show published under the new brand was an interview with Little Rock's new police chief, Keith Humphrey, which published Wednesday.

Podcasting is taking next Tuesday, July 30, off but will return Aug. 6. Email jmcleod@arkansasonline with podcast news, questions or comments.

Style on 07/23/2019