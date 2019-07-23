Torchy's Tacos to open 1st Arkansas location next month

FILE — 2 pork tacos from Torchy's Tacos in Austin, Texas are shown in this file photo.

Torchy's Tacos says it plans to open its first Arkansas location next month.

The Tex-Mex chain, which already operates restaurants in Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma, says it will open on Aug. 7 at 1541 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville, which is near the University of Arkansas campus.

An opening party is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. The Fayetteville restaurant will be the chain's 65th location in the United States, but the the first to serve weekend brunch, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Torchy's is also planning a location in Rogers on West Pauline Whitaker Parkway south of the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. That restaurant is expected to open by November, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last month.

The restaurant's website doesn't list any other planned locations in Arkansas.