Arkansas AG flags likely abortion ruling appeal

Arkansas' attorney general says she expects "further action" after a federal judge temporarily blocked three new abortion restrictions from taking effect in the state.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says the challenge to the three laws was "frustrating but not unforeseen." The Republican attorney general says U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker's decision late Tuesday was "only the initial step" and that she expects her office to take more action.

In the past, Rutledge's office has appealed orders from Baker that blocked state abortion laws. Last year, Baker granted a preliminary injunction to block another new state law that would effectively ban abortion pills. The state appealed but the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied its request to put on hold Baker's decision in that case.

