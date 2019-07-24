Call about tot alone sends mother to jail

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of leaving her 3-year-old in her apartment alone while she went to work, a report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

A property manager at Spanish Rock Apartments called police and said a 3-year-old had been left alone in the complex, the report said. Officers arrested the child's mother, Yvonna Garisha Fitzgerald, 25, on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said.

Fitzgerald said she'd left the child there because she had to go to work and no one could baby-sit, according to the report. The child was put in the care of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Fitzgerald was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening.

Metro on 07/24/2019