Chef Coby Smith joins CARTI team to head up new restaurant

Coby Smith, who as the chef of the eponymous Coby’s cafe-cafeteria at Arkansas Heart Hospital introduced three-day-a-week ramen to west Little Rock lunchers, has signed on to head a restaurant at another medical facility. The Hope Bistro, the new on-site restaurant that replaces the Bray's Gourmet outlet on the first floor of the CARTI Cancer Center, 8901 CARTI Way, off John Barrow Road, Little Rock.

CARTI President and CEO Adam Head said in a news release that they're setting out “to create a dining experience that aligns our on-site food options with the dietary recommendations we propose for their daily lives. The menu will feature fresh, delicious foods known to reduce the risk of cancer.”

“I am honored to join the CARTI team,” Smith said in the news release. “With a background in creating culinary experiences for hospital and nursing home patients, I understand the balancing act of crafting a menu that’s both delicious and healthy.” However, a CARTI spokesman said Smith's Hope Bistro menu won't include ramen.

Smith, a North Little Rock native, worked in the kitchen of the Jonesboro Country Club while studying at Arkansas State University; he subsequently enrolled in the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation’s Culinary Apprenticeship. Since his 2003 graduation he has worked at Boscos, Best Impressions, Simply the Best Catering and Aydelotte’s and was the executive chef at Fox Ridge Luxury Senior Living before signing on at the Heart Hospital.

Hours are 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is (501) 660-7699.