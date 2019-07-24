Driver is sought in cyclist's death

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a cyclist who was struck last week in Sherwood died Monday.

John Mundell, 59, of Sherwood was riding south on Arkansas 107 south of Brockington Road on Thursday when he was hit about 8 p.m. by a vehicle that left the scene, according to a statement by the Sherwood Police Department.

Mundell was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, but he died from his injuries Monday morning, according to the Pulaski County coroner's office.

Sgt. Eddie Alvis of the Sherwood Police Department said Mundell had recently married.

Metro on 07/24/2019