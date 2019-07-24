With his wife, Leah, holding the Bible, Mark Esper is sworn in Tuesday as U.S. secretary of defense by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito at the White House.

Esper confirmed as secretary of defense

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Mark Esper, an Army veteran and former defense industry lobbyist, as secretary of defense by a vote 90-8, ending the longest period the Pentagon has gone without a confirmed leader in its history.

Esper will replace President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, James Mattis, who stepped down on New Year's Eve after a series of policy disputes with Trump. Esper had been the Army secretary when Mattis resigned. On Jan. 1, the deputy defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, became the acting secretary. But after nearly six months as the fill-in, the former Boeing executive abruptly quit.

Even with Esper now in charge, the problem of leadership instability at the Pentagon is not fully resolved. There still is no Senate-confirmed deputy secretary of defense, although David Norquist on Tuesday was nominated for the post and is scheduled to have a confirmation hearing today.

At his confirmation hearing on July 16, Esper promised that one of his first priorities would be to fix the problem of leadership vacancies.

"I need to staff up the top tier of the Pentagon soonest," he said.

Esper has said he intends to continue the Trump administration's focus on improving the combat preparedness of the military, nurturing security alliances around the world and changing Pentagon business practices.

9/11 victims compensation bill passes

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate gave final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill ensuring that a victims compensation fund related to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks never runs out of money. The 97-2 vote sends the bill to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.

The vote came after Democratic senators agreed to allow votes on amendments sponsored by two Republican senators who had been blocking the widely popular bill. The Senate easily defeated the amendments proposed by GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky. The two men were the only senators who voted against the bill's final passage.

The bill would extend through 2092 a fund created after the 2001 terrorist attacks, essentially making it permanent.

More than 40,000 people have applied to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Pa., after the attacks. More than $5 billion in benefits have been awarded out of the $7.4 billion fund, with about 21,000 claims pending.

2 officers fired over Ocasio-Cortez post

GRETNA, La. -- Two members of a police department in a New Orleans suburb were fired Monday -- one for a Facebook post calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "vile idiot" and suggesting that she be shot, the other for "liking" the post.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson announced the terminations. Officer Charlie Rispoli was fired for a post saying Ocasio-Cortez "needs a round" and not "the kind she used to serve" -- an apparent reference to her having once been a bartender.

Officer Angelo Varisco was fired for "liking" the post.

"It's very disappointing," Lawson said, adding that the Gretna department trains officers on diversity issues and use of social media -- and that officers were undergoing such training this month.

Lawson said an internal investigation began after he was informed of the post by reporters. A newspaper reported that Rispoli's post included a fake story with a fabricated quote to make it appear as if Ocasio-Cortez said "We pay soldiers too much."

Trump sues to keep lid on his tax returns

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump is suing the House Ways and Means Committee and New York state officials to prevent his state tax returns from being turned over to the congressional committee.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington seeks an injunction to block a new state law that went into effect earlier this month that would allow the Democratic-controlled House and Ways Means Committee to obtain the returns.

"We have filed a lawsuit today in our ongoing efforts to end presidential harassment," said Jay Sekulow, one of the president's lawyers.

But New York Attorney General Letitia James said the new state law "will shine a light on the president's finances and finally offer transparency to millions of Americans yearning to know the truth."

The administration and Trump's businesses have repeatedly tried to stall Democrats' investigations and requests for information by filing lawsuits and by not cooperating.

The committee sued the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service officials this month to enforce a law that allows its chairman to obtain any taxpayer's returns.

A Section on 07/24/2019